The Almagro School

The Almagro School

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July 2026

"Why Should I Care?" An Armed Robbery and Social Trust in Argentina
1. Readers will have noticed that the torrent of malevolent bullshit directed at Argentina during and since the World Cup has strengthened my…
  Éamann Mac Donnchada
Sorry to Bang On About the World Cup...
... but a week later the Spanish media is still behaving strangely
  Éamann Mac Donnchada
Argentina, The World Cup And Referred Pain
Plus a clarification and a shot at posh British "hispanistas"
  Éamann Mac Donnchada
Some Post-World Cup Thoughts on Language, Prejudice and Identity
I usually try to offer arguments here, however flawed.
  Éamann Mac Donnchada
Argentina vs. Spain And The Condescending Fantasies of the American Left
A piece in The Nation invites its readers to see Sunday’s World Cup final as something rather more than a football match.
  Éamann Mac Donnchada
The Argentina-Spain Final
Continuing my series about psycho-social aspects of World Cup football
  Éamann Mac Donnchada
About Tonight's England-Argentina Game
On the Falklands, and how Argentine life explains Argentine football
  Éamann Mac Donnchada
The Coming Reaction In Spain
The country's next government will the most right wing since the democratic transition.
  Éamann Mac Donnchada
About last night: Egypt, Argentina, and the white power nation nonsense
If you’re Egyptian and you’re feeling bad about last night’s loss to Argentina that’s fine, losing sucks, especially from two nothing up at eighty…
  Éamann Mac Donnchada
Almost Nobody Cares About Human Rights
The Tour de France, the UAE, and Israel
  Éamann Mac Donnchada
The FT on Spain: The Song Remains the Same
Some useful facts, and opposition talking points laundered into sober prose
  Éamann Mac Donnchada
© 2026 Éamann Mac Donnchada · Publisher Privacy
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