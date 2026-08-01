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10 Thoughts On Ceuta And The Yearning For Blood
Ceuta and Melilla have the EU’s probably most heavily fortified land borders.
12 hrs ago
•
Éamann Mac Donnchada
26
3
8
July 2026
"Why Should I Care?" An Armed Robbery and Social Trust in Argentina
1. Readers will have noticed that the torrent of malevolent bullshit directed at Argentina during and since the World Cup has strengthened my…
Jul 30
•
Éamann Mac Donnchada
8
2
Sorry to Bang On About the World Cup...
... but a week later the Spanish media is still behaving strangely
Jul 28
•
Éamann Mac Donnchada
16
4
Argentina, The World Cup And Referred Pain
Plus a clarification and a shot at posh British "hispanistas"
Jul 24
•
Éamann Mac Donnchada
13
2
Some Post-World Cup Thoughts on Language, Prejudice and Identity
I usually try to offer arguments here, however flawed.
Jul 21
•
Éamann Mac Donnchada
67
20
Argentina vs. Spain And The Condescending Fantasies of the American Left
A piece in The Nation invites its readers to see Sunday’s World Cup final as something rather more than a football match.
Jul 18
•
Éamann Mac Donnchada
20
4
4
The Argentina-Spain Final
Continuing my series about psycho-social aspects of World Cup football
Jul 16
•
Éamann Mac Donnchada
10
5
1
About Tonight's England-Argentina Game
On the Falklands, and how Argentine life explains Argentine football
Jul 15
•
Éamann Mac Donnchada
18
1
2
The Coming Reaction In Spain
The country's next government will the most right wing since the democratic transition.
Jul 13
•
Éamann Mac Donnchada
9
3
About last night: Egypt, Argentina, and the white power nation nonsense
If you’re Egyptian and you’re feeling bad about last night’s loss to Argentina that’s fine, losing sucks, especially from two nothing up at eighty…
Jul 8
•
Éamann Mac Donnchada
22
3
Almost Nobody Cares About Human Rights
The Tour de France, the UAE, and Israel
Jul 6
•
Éamann Mac Donnchada
19
6
The FT on Spain: The Song Remains the Same
Some useful facts, and opposition talking points laundered into sober prose
Jul 2
•
Éamann Mac Donnchada
9
4
© 2026 Éamann Mac Donnchada
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