The Almagro School

The Almagro School

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S KILPATRICK's avatar
S KILPATRICK
3h

A model of clarity. Why did Sanchez blame traffickers? To signal he really blames Morocco?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Éamann Mac Donnchada
Lynne Teperman's avatar
Lynne Teperman
5h

I was looking forward to your take, Eamann. Andrew Fox also mentioned Sanchez's visit to Algeria in his assessment.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Éamann Mac Donnchada · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture