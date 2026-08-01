Ceuta and Melilla have the EU’s probably most heavily fortified land borders. The Guardia Civil opened the gate at Ceuta because it feared a mass casualty event through crushing as the crowds pushed to get through, something like the one that occurred in Melilla in 2022. Thousands more swam or paddled around the breakwater in improvised flotation devices.

The border could be fortified even more of course. On land with death zone minefields, interlocking fields of fire and the Guardia Civil given shoot to kill orders. The breakwater could be extended further out to sea and the security forces stationed there given similar instructions. None of these measures would stop attempts to cross the frontier.

The reality of calls for Spain to “toughen up border security” is that they are calls for the regular killing of would-be immigrants, direct and visible killing, unlike the thousands who drown in the Mediterranean every year and at the hands of militias in Libya that we pay to keep them out of Europe.

How come the Spanish government was caught by surprise? The distraction of dealing with the massive fires in the centre of the country can only be a partial explanation. The country has a large and well-funded intelligence service. Why didn’t it see this coming and warn the authorities? I’ll let readers imagine one very worrying possible answer, though I guess sheer incompetence is more likely

The idea that yesterday’s events in Ceuta were organised with the assistance of America and Israel is fanciful and racist. The Moroccan regime requires no outside assistance or encouragement to pursue its national goals. The idea of Israeli involvement is an antisemitic fever dream. Morocco buys weapons and technology from Israel because they are good kit. There’s a huge leap from that to coordinating major policy decisions with it. Some otherwise sensible politicians and analysts have started seeing Netanyahu lurking behind every bush.

The idea that all this happened against the wishes of Morocco also lacks credibility. If 50,000 young people decided to march on one of the royal palaces you can be sure the attempt would be stopped in its tracks.

“Ceuta and Melilla are colonies, if they were returned to Morocco none of this would be a problem.” They are not recognised as colonies by the UN, they don’t have liberation movements yearning to join Morocco, their residents (many Muslim) are Spanish citizens who elect deputies to Congress in Madrid and enjoy a standard of living and democratic rights unknown to Moroccans.

In any case, handing them over to Morocco wouldn’t solve the irregular immigration problem. Ceuta is only a few kilometres from peninsular Spain, the Canary Islands are close to the Moroccan controlled African coast. The government in Rabat would still maintain control of immigrant flows to Spain.

The European Union’s senior leadership disgraced itself yesterday. Apart from Antonio Costa and Teresa Ribera there were no expressions of solidarity with Spain. Several member state leaders laid into the Spanish government. If there was any criticism of the Moroccan regime for permitting or encouraging a mass assault on EU territory I didn’t see it.

The EU and most of its member states seem more afraid of Rabat than Moscow.

Compare this to the EU’s response when Belarus engineered migrant flows into Poland and Lithuania in 2021. That was swiftly labelled hybrid warfare, met with sanctions, coordinated statements of solidarity and emergency EU funding for border reinforcement. Morocco does something functionally identical to Spain and receives, instead of censure, continued silence and a scramble by other member states to avoid offending Rabat.

Sánchez has just fired off a peppery letter to the EU authorities criticising the institution’s lack of solidarity with Spain. In a more normal country the opposition would rally round him in support of the state, but here in Spain the main opposition parties are de facto aligned with Rabat and anyone else who causes problems for the government.

Morocco is heavily dependent on the EU for investment and trade. In spite of this I doubt it will have costs imposed on it for yesterday’s little adventure.

The spark for yesterday’s events was surely Sánchez’s visit to Algeria 12 days ago to secure a gas purchase deal. Algeria and Morocco are deadly enemies, as the former supports the Polisario movement, which seeks to liberate Western Sahara from Moroccan rule and is home to a large number of Sahrawi refugees.

The message from Rabat is clear: “We get the last word on Spain’s Maghreb policies. If it annoys us even slightly, we can fuck up Ceuta and Melilla any time we like.”

There are no elections in Spain till the regional and municipal ones in May, so at the moment I don’t think the events in recent days will be of much electoral benefit to the opposition parties. The main threat to the survival of Sánchez’s government comes from the judges persecuting his family and seeking to bring him down by any means.

The events in Ceuta in recent days show that Sánchez made a serious error of judgement in thinking that selling out the Sahrawi people to Rabat would buy him peace on the frontier with Morocco.

Though the rhetoric will be different, a future PP-Vox government will make no substantive changes to Sánchez’s Morocco policy, because geography and the fact that it’s an authoritarian state give Morocco substantial control over migrant flows.