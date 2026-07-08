If you’re Egyptian and you’re feeling bad about last night’s loss to Argentina that’s fine, losing sucks, especially from two nothing up at eighty minutes, people say silly things at such moments

What about the English though? Well, not a surprise either, there’s a lot of history: at the 1966 World Cup the English coach was reported to have called the Argentine playes animals, the Falklands/Malvinas War, stick it up your junta and the hand of God have all left a mark on the national psyche. And that’s before we get to the feeling that “Latins” are prone to corruption, unlike Englishmen whose impeccable moral probity is unquestionable. Stereotypes about Nazis in Patagonia are present too

To be fair, the resentment also cuts the other way. The English invasions of the early 19th century played a role in forming Argentina’s national identity and Argentina was part of Britain’s informal empire for much of the 19th and the early 20th century, both have left a mark.

Pablo Marzocca sees something else I’ve noticed too; a lot of online Western academics have it in for Argentina. The question is, why? The idea has taken root among them that Argentina is an especially racist country, a white power nation, in fact. It all started, as far as I can judge, with this article by Professor Erika Edwards in the Washington Post during the Qatar World Cup in which she paints some elements of Argentine history in the worst possible light.

Fun fact: I once met Professor Edwards, a delightful person. One of the things she told me was that there were many black people in Argentina who chose to live as white. I didn’t understand that at the time and I still don’t today.

So, is Argentina a racist country? Because Argentines are people some of them are racist, just like people everywhere but I think it’s not possible to sustain the argument that Argentina is an especially racist country.

Was the Argentine state founded on genocide? Were there 19th century Argentine politicians with arrantly racist views? Absolutely, just like every other country in Latin America and perhaps your country too.

The “whitening” project, the conscious effort to whiten the national population through European immigration and the erasure of indigenous and African heritage, was not an Argentine invention. Brazil ran the same policy under different branding. Brazilian elites of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries spoke openly of the need to build a white nation, a policy goal that shaped immigration law for three decades and specifically discriminated against Black and Asian arrivals while subsidising European ones.

So did Mexico. So did post-independence Cuba. Uruguay, Argentina’s quieter twin across the Rio de la Plata, followed an almost identical demographic and ideological path. If the charge is that Argentina whitened itself, then half the continent stands accused, and Brazil and Cuba both arguably did it more deliberately and with far more blood on their hands than Argentina ever did

Another issue is that the US-UK interpretative frame for understanding racism, based on their history of chattel slavery, makes no sense in the Argentine context. The prime victims of Argentine racism aren’t people of African descent but rather “villeros”, residents of shanty towns in and around the country’s major cities most of whom are indistinguishable in appearance and ethnicity from the general population. The central fissure in Argentine life is class, not race.

This somewhat resembles the situation in Ireland where the victims of the worst racism are so-called Travelers. They are ethnically indistinguishable from the settled population, share the same surnames (mine is a very common Traveler family name), the same religion and the same pale complexion beloved of Irish tourist promotion publicity shots, and yet face documented discrimination in housing, employment, education and access to pubs that would not be tolerated for a moment if it were based on skin colour.

Nobody sensible calls Ireland a white power nation on this basis, because everybody understands that Traveler discrimination is a class and status prejudice. The “villero” in Buenos Aires occupies a similar position. The prejudice is real, sometimes vicious, and has nothing to do with race in the sense the term is used in Washington Post op-eds or post-colonial studies classes.

And then there’s the question of language. It’s often said that Argentines use racist language. From the condescending viewpoint of European and US academia and bien pensant column writing it probably sounds like that but for the most part it’s not true. My father-in-law was in life known to his friends and family as “el negro” and is remembered like that today. The great Argentine singer Mercedes Sosa was known as “la negra”. There must be many tens of thousands of Argentines known to their friends and family in the same way. Argentines are not going to adjust their language to conform to acceptable practice in Europe or the US.

A final source of confusion for eggheads is that it’s rare to find an Argentine who describes him or herself as Romanian-Argentine, Irish-Argentine, or whatever. The vast bulk of Argentines feels 100% Argentine and are very happy about that. In most cases being Argentine transcends other aspects of identity by far. Your non-binary Argentine friend in a Free Palestine tee shirt working on their PhD on degrowth is very likely to also be a nationalist to a degree many Europeans and Americans with similar views would find disturbing.

Between the 1880s and the 1930s Argentina absorbed millions of immigrants from Italy, Spain, the Levant, Eastern Europe and elsewhere. Their children generally became simply Argentines. Unlike the United States, hyphenated identities never became central to Argentine life. That’s not evidence of racism if anything, it’s evidence of a remarkably assimilationist national identity.

Argentina and Argentines have a thousand defects and can be as racist as anyone else, but not more so. The haters with doctorates in certain strands of postcolonial studies should look at their own countries’ histories and practices before pointing the finger at Argentina.