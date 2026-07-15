The Almagro School

The Almagro School

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Timothy M Dwyer's avatar
Timothy M Dwyer
Jul 15

I didn’t know that in addition to your estimable insights on Europe, South America, the Emerald Isle & GB - you also dabble in accurate Futbol predictions as well….

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