1.

Territorial claims are common. China claims Taiwan, Venezuela claims a large part of Guyana, Morocco occupies Western Sahara, Serbia continues to regard Kosovo as part of its territory, Ireland continues to claim the part of its fourth green field controlled by the UK, albeit in much more kumbaya language than before, Spain claims Gibraltar, India and Pakistan both claim the whole of Kashmir, and the Israelis and Palestinians have claims against each other. I could think of more examples if I tried. There’s nothing odd about Argentina continuing to claim the Falkland Islands.*

British friends tell me they care not a whit about Northern Ireland and would happily hand it over to Ireland, but that’s not the revealed preference of their nation’s elected authorities going back over a century. Immense amounts of money and blood were spent keeping it in the UK not long ago. States and peoples feel strongly about where their borders should be, whatever individuals within them say when you ask them over a pint.

Those who find Argentina’s claim grotesque and unreasonable, given the islanders’ evident preference to retain the protection of the UK, should ask themselves whether that protection would have been offered in 1982 had the islanders been brown or black, regardless of the depth of their feelings of Britishness. And whether the islands wouldn’t simply have been ceded to Argentina in the decolonisation wave of the late 1950s and early 1960s, feelings or no feelings.

My view is that the islanders’ preference should prevail. But that has never been the only test Britain applies in its decolonisation process. Ask the Chagossians, expelled from Diego Garcia so the island could serve as a US base why their preference was never even sought.

2.

Nothing works as it should in Argentina. The internet cuts out for no reason and mysteriously returns when you’ve abandoned all hope. The bus may come on time or it may not. It may not come at all. In the summer you hope you won’t suffer a power outage but you know that at some point you will, just not when or for how long. You make a new friend, fix a date for a drink, and they don’t show, or cancel at the last second with a transparently false excuse. If they do show up it might be an hour after the agreed time. It’s nothing personal, people just don’t feel bound by oral commitments or, in some cases, written ones either.

You can’t trust the cops, and if you want someone to redecorate your flat or fix the boiler, you have to find someone who a trusted friend or relative says is reliable, that is, as well as being able to do the job, isn’t a security risk.

Some years ago my wife needed a serious operation. The surgeon who put the scalpel to her was a childhood sweetheart of her mother, a specialist in the field, who figured out a way to get paid through her- my mother-in-law’s- insurance .

How can people possibly live like this? They stay flexible and improvise. You don’t make rigid plans, because you know they’re unlikely to survive contact with reality. You solve problems as they come up, using whatever’s at hand, and you rely on family and trusted friends to sort you out.

You’ll see all this on the pitch against England tonight. The team has dug itself into deep holes already this tournament and climbed out each time. Scaloni has said again and again that the players know better than he does what’s needed at any given moment. He’s primus inter pares at most, not a man delivering plans from on high. He picks the team, offers two or three ideas about how to play, and leaves them to it.

So tonight, expect horrendous lapses and lackadaisical interludes alongside periods of brilliance. Whatever England throws at them, or they throw at themselves Scaloni and the players will look for the answer on the fly.

Improvisation is the Argentine operating system. If you want to understand how a team that concedes soft goals and forgets how to defend for ten minutes at a stretch keeps winning, that’s where you start.

* It’s sensible to use the English name when writing or speaking in English and the Spanish one when witing or speaking in that language