The greatest travelling circus in sport passed through Barcelona yesterday. The Tour de France has about 180 riders, and hundreds of cooks, masseurs, doctors and team staff to support them. Thousands of publicity people, and hundreds of journalists. Each team has a giant pantechnicon carrying dozens of bikes, and the facilities to repair and maintain them. Helicopters and signal relay aircraft so every second of the action can be televised live. The race continues to Andorra today and after that will rove around France for the next three weeks. Apart from the sport element the whole race is an astonishing feat of logistics.

Isn’t this Substack supposed to be about politics?

Steady, I’m getting there. Yesterday’s stage was won by Isaac del Toro, an insultingly young Mexican, and Tadej Pogačar, the hot favourite to be the overall race winner, came second. They race for the UAE team, which as the name indicates is sponsored by the United Arab Emirates. They all have UAE in big letters on their chests, just in case we were in any doubt about who is financing the most powerful team in road race cycling.

The Tour de France is the most important of the three grand tours in cycling. The other two are the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España. Readers may recall that last year the latter was extensively disrupted by demonstrators angered by the presence of an Israeli-sponsored team due to Israel’s behaviour in Gaza. Many of them appeared to be upset by the very existence of Israel.

Not a hint of political protest during the two stages in Barcelona yesterday and Saturday, and there won’t be any today either.

Well why should there be? The genocidal Israeli team has been driven out of competition.

You’d think that if the motivation for last year’s disruption of the Vuelta was concerns about human rights and the killing of civilians, there’d be at least a flicker of protest against the presence of a team sponsored by an absolute monarchy, sustained by a vast population of quasi-slaves imported from South Asia. And that’s before we get to the Sudanese Civil War. One side, the RSF, enjoys the active financial and military support of the UAE. Estimates of the total casualties, most of them civilians, start at 150,000. And it’s basically doing it for the lolz, because it has notions of being a great power, because it can. Nothing that happens in Sudan can affect the national security of the UAE.

But we support Israel!!

If you are American you have a partial argument. I’ve seen estimates that about 10% of Israel’s defence budget comes from US assistance. But the US also supports the UAE, in some ways more than Israel, in that it has a major air force base there.

If you’re British and you think that your country offers meaningful support to Israel, then I’m afraid there’s nothing I can say that will persuade you. Dreams of national power and greatness never die. Tens of thousands of Brits do live high on the hog in Dubai, though.

Don’t get me started on the laughable notion that anything Ireland says or does has the slightest effect on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In general, when people in Western countries say “But we support Israel, we must stop!!” what they mean is that we allowed it to come into existence and that was a mistake that we should seek to undo. It’s notable the contrast with the typical attitude of the same people to the US: while they rightly despise the crimes of the Trump regime, they don’t want the US to cease to exist, they think another, better US has existed in the past and perhaps can exist again. They love Mamdani and AOC and would love to see their wing of the Democratic Party win the presidency.

None of them know the name of a leftist Israeli politician, nor the names of any of the Israeli Arab leaders. If they did, they’d likely condemn the former as Zionist war criminals and the latter as traitors to Palestine.

The reason no one protests about the presence of the UAE team in the Tour de France, despite its appalling human rights record and active participation in the Sudanese Civil War, is that few people really care about human rights or dead Sudanese civilians. The main reason people here and elsewhere protest against Israel’s actions is that they find deep emotional satisfaction in doing so, and feel a special delight in accusing Jews of being today’s Nazis and of committing genocide.