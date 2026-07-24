1.

My previous post was picked up by the Argentine media and received a huge number of views, so let me clear up one point of confusion. In day-to-day life, Argentines in Spain are not suffering hate crimes or physical violence, and I never claimed they were. In fact, the only people who seem to be suffering in this regard are certain elements of the “native” population who don’t like seeing us doing well here.

2.

Andrés Malamud makes a good point here in locating the start of the anti-Argentina wave with the defeat of Egypt, a “brown” team with a coach who made great play of his pro-Palestinian sympathies and tried to have the game stopped by claiming to be a victim of racism. All pretty funny if you know how Egypt has treated Palestinians over the last 70 years.

I’d go further. With the scaling down of the violence in Gaza the International Collective of Human Rights Celebrities found themselves without much to be outraged about and were tired of shouting “Genocide!” to the four winds.

Argentina, in their minds a representative of white power and a uniquely racist state, had defeated the defenders of Palestine. And to add to that there was our demented President’s fanboying of Israel and the Lubavitch Jewish sect, oh and that photo of Messi at the Kotel and the presence of a large Jewish community in Argentina.

You can see where I’m going with this. In the same way that referred pain makes an problem in one part of the body hurt somewhere else, anxieties and obsessions that had little to do with Argentina were displaced onto Argentina. It became, in elements of the public imagination, the white, Jewish, Zionist team winning through violence and trickery, cast in the familiar antisemitic caricature, and so attracted outrage from Samuel L. Jackson, Javier Bardem, Patti Smith and other such titans of humanitarianism. The wave of anti-Argentine sentiment even drew in people from whom one might have expected better judgment, such as Daron Acemoglu and Garry Kasparov.

Argentina ceased to be judged as Argentina. It became a screen onto which a whole collection of unrelated anxieties about race, colonialism, Gaza, Jews and the West could be projected.

3.

Michael Reid writes regularly in The Economist and is here styled as a Latin America expert. He also comments frequently on Spain. It remains a great mystery how posh Englishmen are credited with vast knowledge and insight into a whole continent, never mind just Spain. The style of the first part of his remarks differs not a whit from those of his solar-topee-wearing ancestors when described the supposedly cunning and dishonest “natives” with whom one could never be too careful and to whom they were bringing what they called civilisation.