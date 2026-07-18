A piece in The Nation invites its readers to see Sunday’s World Cup final as something rather more than a football match. Spain, we are told, plays a fluid, collective game that expresses the values of Pedro Sánchez’s government, while Argentina’s dependence on the genius of Messi expresses the cult of personality favoured by Javier Milei and his friends in Washington and Jerusalem.

A Spanish victory would therefore be a small defeat for the international authoritarian right; an Argentine one would hand Milei’s a fillip it does not deserve. The piece is paywalled, but the argument, explicit and implicit, it is worth reconstructing, because it is wrong in every particular

Take the football first, since the whole edifice rests on it. The idea that Spain’s passing game is somehow an emanation of Sánchez, and Argentina’s supposed reliance on a single great player derives from Milei, does not survive much contact with the history of either country’s football. Spain have played this way since long before Sánchez was heard of, through governments of the right as much as the left; one can trace the lineage back through the Spanish sides of the late 2000s to Cruyff’s Barcelona, a good three decades before anyone had occasion to write his name.

Argentina’s style of play is also a form of collective effort, only organised around a different principle: ten players spending ninety minutes creating space, drawing defenders, doing the running for and shepherding the ball towards one man because the team has decided, collectively, that this is the surest route to victory. The empirical support for this decision is vast.

This is not the absence of collectivism, rather its collectivism in service of a single point of maximum threat, a perfectly respectable footballing philosophy that has won Argentina rather a lot of matches in recent years. One suspects the author does not watch a great deal of football, and , that this does not trouble him much, since the football was never really his point here.

The larger difficulty is the underlying assumption that Sánchez represents the true Spain and Milei some true version of Argentina. Elected governments in democratic states are the temporary custodians of executive power in their counties, nothing more elevated than that, and the wheel turns. Spain’s own political cycle is likely to turn again before too long; there is good chance that by the autumn of 2027 the country will have a government that will include the neofascist Vox party.

It is also curious, to put it mildly, which parts of the historical record get to count. Argentina prosecuted its dictatorship, an achievement unmatched by any other country emerging from similar horrors. The survivors among its torturers and murderers are still in prison. Spain, by contrast, let the men of Francoism die in their beds, and the country remains sown with the unmarked graves of tens of thousands of Franco’s victims If the comparison is meant to be about a nation’s reckoning with its own violence, it is not obvious that Spain comes out ahead.

Nor does Spain’s own imperial history get so much as a mention: millions dead, something close to slavery, resource extraction on a scale that defies imaginatione. None of this is weighed in the balance, because the frame has already decided who the good guy is, and everything else is arranged around that decision.

Then there is Palestine, offered as the clearest evidence of the moral gulf between the two men. Milei is indeed an enthusiast for Israel, though it is worth saying, since the article does not, that a great many Argentines do not share his enthusiasm, a fact that a modest acquaintance with Argentine politics would have made plain.

Sánchez talks a better game, certainly, but his words have had close to no effect on the ground; the arms embargo Spain has placed on Israel carries a national security exemption clause broad enough to render it, in practice, roughly as consequential as a pasta drainer is for is for holding water.

Sánchez’s Palestine policy, whatever one makes of his personal feelings , plays to a strain of antisemitism that persists in a country with an almost negligible Jewish population, in a way his admirers seem disinclined to notice. Argentina, meanwhile, is home to the largest Jewish community in Latin America.

And let’s not forget Sánchez’s unlimited support for the crushing of the Saharaui people and the occupation of its land by Morocco. His approach to human rights issues abroad is notably selective.

None of this is to defend Milei, whose austerity programme, social conservatism, taste for authoritarian company and patent mental health issues will get no support from me. It is only to say that the argument on offer is not really about him, or about Sánchez either. It is a piece of progressive wish fulfilment sold as analysis, in which a football match is made to carry a moral weight it was never built for, and in which the author’s preferred government is flattered by a version of the other side’s country with all the inconvenient parts left out.

Sánchez’s Spain has its own unresolved history, its own limits on Palestine solidarity, and a notable degree of antisemitism in public life. Argentina has done its own imperfect but real work of reckoning with the moral rupture of its 1976-83 dictatorship, and it has its own internal arguments about Milei, conducted by Argentines. A foreign columnist rooting for a football result might have done well to consider all this before writing.

Sunday’s match will be decided by two teams of players born before either Sánchez or Milei took office, shaped by footballing traditions that owe nothing to either man. That’s all.

Whatever the result, neither government will get more than the most trivial rise or fall in its popularity from it. The idea that Argentines who oppose Milei might positively revise their view of him if Argentina win is to treat them as simpletons and is evidence of an imperialist mentality