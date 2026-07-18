The Almagro School

The Almagro School

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Eric Lunger's avatar
Eric Lunger
Jul 19

Outstanding analysis - by coincidence just finished GHOSTS OF SPAIN.

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1 reply by Éamann Mac Donnchada
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Cynthia
Jul 18Edited

Excellent work. Vamos, vamos, Argentina! 😁

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