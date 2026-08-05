The Irish government is going on a much-needed spending spree on defence and one of the first items it has bought is a cool Dassault Falcon 6X jet to carry government ministers to international engagements. Great, except for one thing: it was bought without the FalconEye system, which improves the aircraft’s ability to land in low-visibility conditions.

Why? Because it was developed by Dassault - a French company - in association with Elbit Systems, an Israeli one, and the government knows that buying Israeli technology, even via a French manufacturer, could get it into deep political trouble with opposition parties convinced that Israel is a problem for the whole world, not just the Palestinians. And with voters convinced that Ireland is a special and glorious nation, leading the global fight against the evil of Zionism. Thus the government has decided that the safest course is to make sure no Israeli technology taints its shiny new jet.

The minister in charge of public spending is now trying to convince us that buying the jet without the FalconEye system makes no difference to its operational capabilities. If that was true, then other buyers must be fools, acquiring the system purely for decoration.

The media is now obsessed with whether the jet can or can’t land in fog. Of course it can, especially at modern airports equipped with all the latest bells and whistles, so ministers will have no problem landing in New York or London or wherever on a foggy day.

What the FalconEye does is expand the number of airports where the plane can safely land in low-visibility conditions. So if ministers want to shine the light of Irish goodness in countries with less well-equipped airports, it would be a very handy thing to have on the jet.

The real disgrace, then, is not that the government has made a bad decision about an aircraft. It is that it has allowed itself to be intimidated into treating Israeli technology as politically radioactive. Michael Shurkin’s observation that antisemitism makes you stupid applies rather well here: once the mere fact that something is Israeli becomes sufficient reason to reject it, otherwise intelligent people are reduced to talking nonsense in defence of the indefensible.

And perhaps it is time we stopped indulging the fiction that this is necessarily “anti-Zionism”. There is nothing inherently anti-Zionist about criticising the Israeli government, just as there is nothing inherently antisemitic about opposing its policies, something Israelis do all the time.

But when an Irish government decides that Israeli technology is unacceptable simply because it is Israeli, limiting the capabilities of an expensive piece of kit in the process, and does so to appease people who regard anything connected with Israel as morally tainted, we should call it what it is: antisemitism.