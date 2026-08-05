The Almagro School

The Almagro School

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Tom Hayes's avatar
Tom Hayes
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As Intel has a large operation in Israel, I suppose the government had better tell it to shut down its plant in Leixlip. Tell the company it does not want its next €5bn investment. Best to be consistent in these matters.

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