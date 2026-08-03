1.

Despite what you might read in prestigious Anglophone media, Spain doesn’t have an “open” or “open door” immigration policy, and Sánchez has not fundamentally liberalised Spain’s immigration law. What there have been are administrative tweaks to allow some people already here to prove that they have settled. And there has also been the “grandchildren’s law”, which allows the descendants of Spaniards exiled during the Franco regime to recover Spanish nationality.

2.

Then there was this year’s big regularisation, something various governments have done in the past without being accused of betraying Europe. Regularising someone who has already lived in Spain for years is almost the opposite of an open-border policy. It changes the legal status of an existing population; it does not create a route into Spain for people outside the country.

I’ve seen various figures bandied about but it seems certain that the bulk of those benefitting from the 2026 regularisation are Latin Americans who overstayed their tourist and student visas. Spain has very generous terms for access to citizenship for citizens of the successor states to its Empire; two years legal residence does the trick. It’s ten years for everyone else. Strange to relate, this hasn’t caused outrage among Spain’s EU partners.

3.

There’s a story going around that the youth of Morocco rushed to the border on receiving translations of Sánchez’s speeches calling for more immigration. The problem with this is that there are no such speeches. There are plenty of remarks accepting that people are going to come anyway and they should be dealt with in a rational and humane manner. Such speeches go back years.

In any case, there is also a basic confusion between political rhetoric and immigration policy. Even if Sánchez had spent the last eight years making speeches enthusiastically begging Moroccan immigrants to come, that would not in itself have altered the rules governing who can enter Spain, who can stay and who can acquire Spanish nationality.

The relevant question is not what politicians say about immigration but what legal rights and incentives they actually create. And the idea that young Moroccans, having heard some allegedly welcoming Sánchez speech, concluded that Spain had therefore opened its borders is not an explanation of anything unless someone can point to the corresponding change in Spanish law.

4.

Then there’s the Spanish Supreme Court ruling a while back that irregular immigrants arriving by sea couldn’t be immediately sent back. I tend to doubt that exquisitely argued Supreme Court rulings in Spanish are among the preferred reading matter of Moroccan youth, and think that the real culprit was sexed-up versions of it circulating on social media.

What that Supreme Court ruling actually said did not create a right of entry, nor did it instruct Spain to admit anyone; it addressed a narrow procedural question, that irregular arrivals by sea could not be automatically returned without individual assessment of their circumstances.

That is a modest constraint on how Spain processes people who have already reached its territory, not a change to who is entitled to reach it. An accurate account of the ruling, translated into perfect Moroccan Arabic and read in every town square there would still not describe an open border.

5.

The Moroccan Interior Ministry has issued a statement saying that it had nothing to do with the storming of the border and this was organised by mafias on social media. Well, maybe. I struggle to believe an authoritarian state which has subdued a major guerrilla army in occupied Western Sahara and which generally has a brutal way with dissent was overwhelmed by a social media flash mob. But maybe it was.

6.

It’s being argued by a Moroccan expert with a big following on Twitter, and who is being quoted by smart people, that all this was cooked up by Islamists to weaken the Moroccan regime, and saying it without saying it, that Sánchez and the Islamists have been working in concert; the former seeking to attract Moroccan immigrants and the latter eager to encourage them, to convince them they have no future at home. As I said before, the former claim has no basis in reality. And her thesis is very convenient for Rabat.

7.

So, best guess: there is no single explanation we can currently be sure of. Islamist agitators, criminal networks and elements of the Moroccan security apparatus are not mutually exclusive possibilities. Someone may have started the mobilisation, others may have amplified it on social media, and people in the Moroccan state may have decided that allowing the pressure to build was a useful way of giving Spain a slap.

Then, as so often happens with mass movements, it may simply have got out of hand. That seems to me more plausible than the notion that several thousand Moroccan youths suddenly decided to storm an EU border because they had been inspired by a Spanish prime minister’s speeches or had discovered a Supreme Court ruling on irregular arrivals.

If Spanish rhetoric or law were really the trigger, you'd expect a steady, diffuse increase in irregular crossings over time, not a single mad rush.

8.

Again, calls from senior EU officials and others for tougher security measures at the already heavily protected border are calls for Moroccans to be killed.