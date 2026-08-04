I have avoided writing about Argentine politics lately; thinking about it depresses me. However, President Milei gave an interview to Luis Majul on Sunday that I think is worthy of comment.

Asked to justify the paranoid tenor of many of his statements, the president reached for a formulation taken straight from the ideological manual of Argentina’s successive military dictatorships, above all the last one: “You have terrorists disguised as students, as journalists, as professors, as researchers.”

This is the language that, within living memory, was used to justify the kidnapping, torture and murder of many thousands of Argentines.

This line did not arrive in isolation. In the same interview Milei folded it into a broader theory: that the Gramscian cultural strategy, the long march through the institutions, has now entered a “2.0” phase. Institutions are not simply staffed by people with whom he disagrees. They are occupied territory, infiltrated by an enemy wearing the clothes of ordinary professional life.

He said as much of the press: “Journalism is rotten, the media owners are rotten, the businessmen and the politicians are rotten. I came to fight against that.”

Again, this is strikingly close to the language and conspiratorial worldview used by the military regime of 1976 to 1983 to construct an internal enemy and justify the destruction of anyone it deemed subversive. The difference, of course, is that Milei is a democratically elected president operating in a radically different political and institutional context.

Nor should any of this be read in isolation from his recent insults directed at the President of Brazil, including calling him a thief and a jailbird. A president who conducts his diplomacy in that register is unlikely to reserve a more measured vocabulary for his domestic opponents.

The other detail from the interview that ought to trouble his supporters more than it apparently does was his response to Vice President Victoria Villarruel’s public remark that Milei suffers from “imaginary persecutions” and that she feels “genuine concern” for his state of mind. His answer was: “Everyone who changed the world was once called mad; the only difference between a genius and a madman is the results.”

There is no danger of a return to military dictatorship, as far as I can see. The armed forces are no longer an independent political power and Argentina’s democratic institutions are incomparably stronger than they were in 1976. But what Milei’s remarks illustrate is a continuing descent into paranoia and an increasingly authoritarian conception of politics. His opponents are not merely wrong. They are enemies, infiltrators and, in his own formulation, terrorists in disguise.

What is increasingly difficult to dismiss is the impression of a president who sees enemies and conspiracies everywhere, who responds to criticism by questioning the sanity or integrity of those who make it, and who describes his own sense of persecution as evidence of genius.

Perhaps Victoria Villarruel’s choice of words was more perceptive than she intended: the question is not whether Milei is mad, but whether the increasingly paranoid and conspiratorial world he appears to inhabit is compatible with the responsibilities of the office he holds, or any public office.