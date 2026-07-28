Spain is great, it really is. Things work the way they are supposed to. The economy is stable and has been growing faster than other big European ones in recent years. The public health service, at least where I live in Barcelona, works fine. The supermarkets are a hymn to capitalism; you haven’t lived till you’ve experienced the canned seafood aisle in a big one. The cops at street level are honest, there’s little violent crime and there’s rule of law. Not for Pedro Sánchez’s family, of course. It’s rule by judges for them, but that’s a story for another day. If you speak Spanish or one of the regional languages, the cultural offer is great. If you are a politics and history nerd like me, you’ll find plenty to interest you. We moved here from Buenos Aires 11 years ago and have no plans to ever live anywhere else.

All that said, the elite Spanish media has been trying my patience since the World Cup final. Today a columnist in a standard-bearer of the left says that Spain’s team is civilised. It doesn’t have to say what that makes, by extension, Spain itself and the Argentine team and Argentina. It doesn’t have to. For the writer we’re Zionist (!) savages, a lesser breed beyond the law. Seriously, the vibe is of a woke Rudyard Kipling.

And then there is Natalia Junquera in El País, the flagship of mild progressivism and the country’s paper of record. She’s a journalist I normally have a lot of time for. Here she exalts the moral qualities of the Spanish team, and implicitly those of the nation, while condemning Messi for trying to get an opponent booked, another day at the office for any professional footballer.

And, of course, she lays special emphasis on the diversity of the team, i.e. that it has Black players as well as members of two of Spain’s three national communities who don’t have a state of their own.

But diversity isn’t a moral achievement, it’s a historical outcome. These encomiums to it ignore the processes which have produced it as the Spanish empire and state developed over the centuries, not always using the most pleasant methods.

What’s wrong here isn’t criticism of Argentina. Argentines do it without cease. It’s that commentators who normally spend their careers cataloguing Spain’s defects have suddenly started speaking the language of moral and even civilisational superiority.

For as long as I have lived here much of Spain’s cultural and media elite has oscillated between lacerating self-criticism and black pessimism about the country’s future.

Winning the World Cup seems to have released something different in it: not simple national pride and joy in the victory, but in some quarters, including on the left, a conviction that Spain occupies a higher moral ground than Argentina.