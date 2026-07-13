Three things happened in the last couple of weeks that, taken together, tell you a great deal about where Spain’s PP is heading and what kind of government the country is going to get when it win’s the next election and forms a government with Vox, as seems very likely.

Mariano Rajoy, former PP Prime Minister, wrote a column about the World Cup saying that France had “a squad of the highest level - without any French players.” This is the kind of thing Marine Le Pen’s people and the AfD says. The idea behind it is that citizenship is racial, that a French citizen who isn’t visibly white isn’t really French.

The French authorities reacted quickly. The Football Federation president said Rajoy’s comments had “intolerable racist overtones.” The French Embassy in Madrid issued a statement pointing out, with admirable patience, that all 26 players in the squad were in fact French, 23 of them born in France. Rajoy has not apologided or walk anything back. Neither has anyone senior in the PP, indeed Borja Semper, the party’s spokesman, said Rajoy was just being sarcastic and didn’t mean any harm. How accusing French people of not being French because of their skin colour is sarcasm he didn’t explain, nor where Rajoy’s remarks left Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, stars of the nation’s football team whose skin colour doesn’t match stereotypes of Spanishness

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Madrid Autonomous Community and the party’s biggest star, got her regional assembly to pass a law recognising the unborn as a member of the family for the purposes of benefits and tax breaks. Treating the unborn as a member of the family in law is the first step in a strategy the American religious right has been running for decades.

Feijóo, the PP leader and almost certainly Spain’s next Prime Minister, told a gathering of Basque businessmen that sick pay was “a cancer we cannot afford.” He proposed cutting it, with or without union agreement. He was speaking to businessmen and telling them what they wanted to hear, consequences be damned.

None of this is accidental and none of it is a gaffe. The PP has been telling us for a while now what it intends to do in government. Rajoy’s comment tells us what kind of nation the PP now believes in. Ayuso’s law signals whose agenda on reproductive rights they are advancing. Feijóo’s sick pay remarks signal whose interests they will serve when it comes to workers’ rights.

The PP was set up in the 1980s as an attempt to build a centre-right party that could operate comfortably within the framework of the 1978 Constitution. For a long time it sort of managed this. That project is over. The intellectual capture of the PP by Vox hasn’t required a formal merger, Feijóo is careful to keep his distance in public, but the vocabulary, the assumptions, the enemies and the instincts are now shared. You don’t need to be in the same party to be in the same project.

The regions where PP and Vox govern together - Madrid, Castilla y León and others - are the preview. Tax cuts for the rich, attacks on minorities, defunding of public services, rollback of gender equality legislation, subsidies for bullfighting, and climate change denial, that’s the programme. A future PP national government is not going to be conservative in any recognisable sense of the word. It’s not going to be like the ones before. It’s going to be strongly reactionary and fully disinhibited on race and minority rights.

Some people will tell you that this is just positioning, that once in government the PP, with or without Vox, will govern with moderation , that the business community or the EU or some other reliably sensible force will step in and sand down the rough edges of its plans.

These people are working very hard not to see what is staring them in the face. The evidence is already there, in Madrid, in Castilla y León, in every region where PP and Vox govern together.

The business sector loves the destruction of labour rights and tax cuts for the wealthy and has no issue with arrant racism. The EU is preoccupied with broader issues like the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Nobody is coming to moderate this. The people who think otherwise are, at best, naive.