1.

Readers will have noticed that the torrent of malevolent bullshit directed at Argentina during and since the World Cup has strengthened my identification with it. But my years there weren’t all fun and games.

One night in August, 25 years ago, I opened the door of the elevator outside my apartment, my door key already in my hand. I was confronted by a man holding a pistol in front of my face and, with his other hand making a gesture for me to remain silent, I emitted some low whimpering sounds, animal noises coming from a far deeper level than any attempt to articulate mere words.

In the same instant his colleague appeared from the side and they dragged me into the apartment beside mine, threw me on to a bed and hog-tied me, just like you’ve seen in films. It was quickly and expertly done by the accomplice while the first guy held his pistol an inch from my head and warned me of instant death if I resisted or shouted. I did neither.

The accomplice guarded me while the first guy stripped my apartment of everything valuable and transportable. He even disassembled and removed my AC. All this took about three and a half hours while I tried to converse with the accomplice. I had read that it’s harder to kill someone with whom you have established a relationship, however strained. I prayed that no neighbour would raise the alarm; a confrontation with the police might easily get me killed.

When they had finished their work the accomplice told me they were about to leave and that if I raised the alarm before 30 minutes had passed they’d come back and kill me. I told him I was in no condition to ever raise the alarm given that I was trussed up tighter than an oven-ready turkey. He saw the logic of that and loosened the cords binding me a bit. A gentleman.

It was now well after one in the morning and the streets were quiet. When I heard the lift go down for the last time and a vehicle depart, I twisted and wriggled myself free and found that the guy in whose apartment I had been held was on his feet also, saying that he too had been held at gunpoint. I went to check on my devastated apartment. Of course they had ripped out the landline, so I couldn’t call the police or anyone else.

Fortunately a friend lived not too far away and she took me in for the night. I didn’t sleep or eat normally for several weeks afterwards.

The physical danger was over but the psychological stations of the Cross had several stages to go. The criminals had taken my passport and Argentine ID and, to get new ones, I had to make a complaint to the police even though I knew that was otherwise an exercise in futility. No one had died so the cops wouldn’t dream of investigating. The one who typed up my statement passed me a copy to check. It contained gross grammatical and spelling errors but it got the basic facts that my passport and ID had been stolen right, so I told him it was fine and he stamped it. So began the struggle to re-establish my official identity, something very difficult to do when you have no proof of it.

And then I started to think: why had it happened to me? Was the guy in the apartment I had been held in really a victim too, or was he another accomplice? If he was a victim, why had they not robbed him blind as well as me? Why had they waited for me? It was hard to avoid the conclusion that either he or one of my other neighbours had set me up. A few days later I discovered that a Buenos Aires Province police officer lived in my building. I was either the unluckiest man in Buenos Aires City that night or one or more of my neighbours had set me up.

My employer arranged temporary accommodation for me and I never spent another night in the apartment. A couple of months later I sold it for a lot less than I had paid for it. I knew I would never be able to feel safe there again.

2.

Here is a landmark paper by Guillermo O’Donnell about sociability and politics in Argentina and Brazil which helps explain why so many people find Argentines annoying. The title is a typical Argentine response to an attempt to assert authority or social superiority. Y a mí qué me importa?” might be translated as “And why should I care?” or “What’s that to me?” Spicier phrasings of it are possible. It’s a radical leveling instinct which the author sees as contrasting with a more submissive attitude in Brazil.

In one sense, it’s great to feel that no one is more important than you and not be afraid to say it. But in another, it may lead to a kind of atomisation, a rejection of legitimate authority and the solidarity with strangers required for a tolerable collective life.

The robbery is not offered as proof that Argentines are uniquely criminal or uniquely untrustworthy. Plenty of countries have violent crime and by Latin American standards Buenos Aires is a safe city. Rather, it illustrates the social world described in the paper. The same egalitarian instinct that makes Argentines splendidly resistant to pomposity and arbitrary authority can dissolve the sense of obligation that binds people together.