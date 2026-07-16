The Almagro School

The Almagro School

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Eric Lunger's avatar
Eric Lunger
Jul 16

Thanks Eamann - really enjoy your insights - not getting this analysis in the US!

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1 reply by Éamann Mac Donnchada
Timothy M Dwyer's avatar
Timothy M Dwyer
Jul 16

‘A fascinating football match’: Surely it is that. That impenetrable back line of the Spanish side vs. the determined, impossibly creative Argentine attack. How is it that this matchup is so wonderful for the entire sports world? I can only be described as a, ‘casual fan’ of the game. But I haven’t missed one match over the past month - driving my wife absolutely batty. It has been incredible. My only hope is that the game is decided in some manner other than a controversial penalty - or a horrific call by the multi-tek adorned official. As an aside, all those appendages on the officials remind me of, “The Borg” in Star Trek lore…. Thanks as mentioned above for a little analysis that goes beyond the simplistic narratives offered by the media.

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